The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three juveniles – ages 14, 16, and 17, in connection with an early morning burglary on Nov. 4.

At around 3:45 a.m., the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the ‘Tiger Den’ located at 11 North Michigan Street in reference to a fire alarm. Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered the building had been entered and requested the presence of a deputy.

A deputy responded and was directed to several areas of the building that had been vandalized.

Surveillance cameras captured images of three subjects. Through investigative efforts, all three were identified by 8:30 a.m.

Less than two hours later, deputies located and detained all three juveniles at three separate locations.

The arrestees were transported to the Sheriff’s Office and later to the Juvenile Services Center.