Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum released the following statement Wednesday, regarding the unofficial results of the 2026 MCAS Operating Referendum:

“Following yesterday’s election, unofficial results indicate that the Michigan City Area Schools Operating Referendum fell short.

“We have received reports of issues at several polling locations, including ballot concerns. Given the close results and these reported issues, we are requesting a recanvassing to ensure every vote is accurately counted.

“Regardless of the outcome, our commitment to our students, staff, and community remains unchanged. We will continue working together to move Michigan City Area Schools forward.

“Thank you to the many volunteers, local businesses, and community members who dedicated their time and resources throughout this process. Your willingness to get involved and support our schools is truly appreciated.”

Dr. Wendel McCollum

Superintendent

Michigan City Area Schools