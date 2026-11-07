SOUTH BEND – Renee S. Toliver, 41 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after being found guilty of theft following a two-day jury trial on July 22, 2026, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.
Renee Toliver was sentenced to 42 days in federal prison, followed by 8 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,205.00 in restitution.
On the morning of December 28, 2025, Ms. Toliver was a patron at the Four Winds South Bend Casino. A casino employee unknowingly dropped a money purse. Ms. Toliver picked up the purse, stole $2,205 from the purse, and left the casino. When questioned by Pokagon Tribal Police, she repeatedly denied taking the money. A jury disagreed and found her guilty of the theft.
“In this district, the United States Attorney’s Office has an important relationship with the Pokagon Band. We have a commitment to working with the Pokagon Band to foster public safety and the safety of its tribal citizens, while respecting the Pokagon Band’s sovereignty and culture. Theft from tribal enterprises not only impacts the economy of the tribe but also undermines the community resources meant to support its members. By holding individuals accountable for these crimes, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting the integrity of tribal institutions. This case is a testament to the power of collaboration. By working hand-in-hand with tribal law enforcement, local police departments, and federal agencies, we continue to build a united front against crime. It is through this shared dedication and partnership that we all work together to make northern Indiana a safer place for everyone to live, work, and visit,” said US Attorney Adam L. Mildred.
“The sentencing in this case underscores the importance of teamwork and strong relationships in achieving justice and ensuring accountability. The Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department appreciates the outstanding collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners. Through our shared commitment, cooperation, and dedication to public safety, we were able to work together toward a successful outcome. We remain steadfast in our mission to protect our community and uphold the law,” said Pokagon Band Police Chief Doug Callahan.
This case was investigated by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Luke N. Reilander and Joseph M. Barrier.