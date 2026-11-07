On the morning of December 28, 2025, Ms. Toliver was a patron at the Four Winds South Bend Casino. A casino employee unknowingly dropped a money purse. Ms. Toliver picked up the purse, stole $2,205 from the purse, and left the casino. When questioned by Pokagon Tribal Police, she repeatedly denied taking the money. A jury disagreed and found her guilty of the theft.

On the morning of December 28, 2025, Ms. Toliver was a patron at the Four Winds South Bend Casino. A casino employee unknowingly dropped a money purse. Ms. Toliver picked up the purse, stole $2,205 from the purse, and left the casino. When questioned by Pokagon Tribal Police, she repeatedly denied taking the money. A jury disagreed and found her guilty of the theft.