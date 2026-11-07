News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement:

With deer season underway, Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding hunters to make safety their top priority while enjoying Indiana’s hunting opportunities.

More than 300,000 people are expected to participate in some form of deer hunting during Indiana’s various deer hunting seasons, which run through Jan. 31, 2027. The vast majority of hunters will do so safely.

When hunting-related injuries occur, the most common involve falls from tree stands and other elevated hunting platforms. Hunters can significantly reduce their risk of injury by following these important safety precautions.

Before the Hunt

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Inspect tree stands and related equipment for wear, fatigue, cracks, and loose nuts or bolts. Pay particular attention to components made of nonmetal materials.

Use equipment specifically designed for hunting applications.

Practice tree stand setup and use at ground level before hunting.

Learn how to properly wear and use a full-body safety harness.

During the Hunt

Always wear a full-body safety harness while using a tree stand.

Wear boots with non-slip soles.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Attach your safety harness to the tree before leaving the ground and remain connected until you safely return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact while climbing up or down.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows, and other hunting equipment.

Ensure firearms are unloaded, the action is open, and the safety is engaged before attaching them to a haul line.

General Hunting Safety Tips

Regardless of the type of hunting activity, hunters should:

Carry a cellphone and flashlight.

Develop a hunting plan before leaving home.

Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you expect to return.

Stick to your plan whenever possible.

Positively identify your target before pointing a firearm.

Know your target and what lies beyond it.

By following these safety practices, hunters can help ensure a safe and enjoyable season for themselves and others in the field.

For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.