La PORTE, IN– Financial assistance is available for La Porte residents who are still feeling the financial effects of the August 11 derecho, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

United Way of La Porte County is raising funds to help individuals and families who have fallen behind on their water bills as a result of the storm. Parthun said residents who need assistance are encouraged to both call Indiana 211 and email United Way to be connected with available resources and learn more about potential financial support.

“We know the August storm created challenges for many of our residents, with unexpected expenses making it difficult for some families to catch up on bills and other financial obligations,” said Parthun. “We’re grateful to Kris Pate and the team at United Way of La Porte County for stepping up to help our neighbors during this time. We encourage anyone who may be struggling with their water bills to reach out and see what assistance may be available.”

The City of La Porte’s Utility Billing Office will resume normal operations this month, with regular utility disconnections for nonpayment scheduled to resume Monday, November 17. Residents who have fallen behind on their water bills due to the derecho are encouraged to seek assistance now to explore available options before that date.

Residents can reach Indiana 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting in211.org. They should also send an email to info@unitedwaylpc.org with their contact information and a brief description of outcomes suffered due to the August 11 storm.

-30-