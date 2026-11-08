Press release, Indiana Department of Education:

INDIANAPOLIS — As communities across the state prepare to honor Veterans Day, Indiana Governor Mike Braun is recognizing over 75 Indiana schools that have demonstrated their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families by earning or renewing the Indiana Purple Star School designation this year.

“As we approach Veterans Day, we’re reminded that service strengthens every community in Indiana,” said Gov. Braun. “Indiana’s Purple Star Schools reflect that same spirit of service by creating environments where military-connected students and families know they have our unwavering support and their contributions are recognized every day of the year.”

A complete list of 2026 Indiana Purple Star Schools can be found here. This year’s designees were selected by the Indiana Department of Education, in collaboration with the Indiana National Guard, and includes 35 newly-designated Purple Star Schools, in addition to 41 schools that renewed their designation. The designation is valid for three years.

“Our Purple Star Schools set an example of what it means to respect and honor our military community,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “By intentionally ensuring our military-connected students are supported and set up for success, these schools strengthen both educational outcomes and instill within our students a deep sense of gratitude and patriotism.”

Schools receiving the Purple Star designation meet the following criteria:

Have an assigned point of contact for military families;

Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact;

Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans, and students and families;

Host an annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.);

Have a public military display recognizing service members;

Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families; and

Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed an interview.

More information on the Indiana Purple Star School designation is available here.

(Image source: https://www.in.gov/doe/educators/purple-star-school-applications)