Michigan City Police Detective Tempest Miller has been named the recipient of the 2026 Michigan City Rotary Club Service Above Self Officer of the Year Award.

The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate dedication, selflessness and a commitment to serving others, according to the Michigan City Police Department, which announced Miller as this year’s recipient in a Facebook post.

“With seven years of law enforcement service, including the past two years in our Investigations Division, Detective Miller has quickly established herself as an invaluable member of our department,” MCPD said. “In addition to investigating major crimes, she serves as one of our primary crime scene investigators and has earned specialized certifications in crime scene evidence collection and processing.”

The department highlighted Miller’s work during an August 2024 murder investigation as one of her most significant accomplishments.

After being reassigned as the lead detective with less than four months remaining before trial, Miller “dedicated countless hours to reviewing evidence, conducting follow-up investigations, coordinating with prosecutors, and preparing the case for court,” according to the department.

“Her determination and attention to detail contributed to the successful prosecution of the accused, who was convicted of both murders in August 2026 and subsequently sentenced to 110 years in prison,” MCPD said.

The department said Miller continued her work immediately afterward, playing an instrumental role in preparing another major violent crime case for trial. That case resulted in multiple felony convictions in September 2026.

MCPD also recognized Miller for her willingness to go above and beyond, often sacrificing personal time to ensure investigations receive the attention they deserve.

“Whether responding to a crime scene, assisting fellow detectives, supporting victims’ families, or preparing for trial, she consistently demonstrates that every victim matters and every detail deserves attention,” the department said.

Beyond her career, Miller is also a mother of three, balancing family responsibilities with the demands of serving her community, according to police.

“Detective Miller represents the very best of the Michigan City Police Department. Her compassion, determination, work ethic, and dedication to justice reflect the values we strive to uphold as an organization,” MCPD said.

The full announcement is available on the Michigan City Police Department’s Facebook page.

(Photo credit: Michigan City Police Department / Facebook)