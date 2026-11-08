News release, Indiana Department of Transpiration:

LA PORTE/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The ProPEL State Road 2 Study Team will host two sessions of community office hours in November. Community members are invited to drop by and share their feedback.

Thursday, Nov. 12

St. Joseph County Library – Western Branch

611 S. Lombardy Dr., South Bend, IN

12 to 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

Thursday, Nov. 12

La Porte County Library – Rolling Prairie Branch

1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie, IN

3 to 5 p.m. ET / 2 to 4 p.m. CT

The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to identify current transportation needs and develop a long-term vision for the corridor.

Community office hours allow the public to ask questions, share feedback, and speak one-on-one with members of the study team.

Community office hours can be found at ProPELSR2.com/events.

Community members can share feedback any time on the study website at ProPELSR2.com/contact.

About ProPEL S.R. 2

The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor