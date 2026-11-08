News release, Indiana Department of Transpiration:
LA PORTE/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The ProPEL State Road 2 Study Team will host two sessions of community office hours in November. Community members are invited to drop by and share their feedback.
Thursday, Nov. 12
St. Joseph County Library – Western Branch
611 S. Lombardy Dr., South Bend, IN
12 to 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT
Thursday, Nov. 12
La Porte County Library – Rolling Prairie Branch
1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie, IN
3 to 5 p.m. ET / 2 to 4 p.m. CT
The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to identify current transportation needs and develop a long-term vision for the corridor.
Community office hours allow the public to ask questions, share feedback, and speak one-on-one with members of the study team.
Community office hours can be found at ProPELSR2.com/events.
Community members can share feedback any time on the study website at ProPELSR2.com/contact.
About ProPEL S.R. 2
The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor