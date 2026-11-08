News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

All veterans, active military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR-managed state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.

“The Indiana DNR honors the service, sacrifice and dedication of our veterans and military service members,” said Brandt Baughman, Indiana State Parks director. “For their commitment to the nation, we invite them to come explore our state parks and properties.”

Veterans and military personnel should tell the gate attendant at the property that they are a veteran or currently serving in the military.

For general information about state parks, reservoirs, forest properties, and off-road state recreation areas, see on.IN.gov/recguide.

For information about interpretive programs at state parks and reservoirs, see interpretiveservices.IN.gov.