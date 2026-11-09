DOWNTOWN LA PORTE, IN – Downtown La Porte Events is inviting local businesses, organizations and community groups to help bring holiday magic to Downtown La Porte by participating in this year’s Santa Parade on Saturday, November 28.

With float entries available at no cost, the parade offers an opportunity for businesses, churches, nonprofits, clubs and other community organizations to showcase their groups, spread holiday cheer and take part in a festive community celebration.

“Community participation is what makes a parade special,” said Lindsay Kneifel, Logistics & Operations Coordinator for Downtown La Porte Events. “We want this year’s Santa Parade to be a celebration of everything that makes La Porte special during the holiday season and beyond. That said, we’re calling on our local businesses, organizations and community groups to get involved, have some fun and help us make this an event to remember!”

The parade will begin at the intersection of State and Tipton streets, travel west along State Street to Michigan Avenue, then south to Lincolnway before heading east to Plaza 618. There, the festivities will continue with the City Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring Christmas carols, hot chocolate and an opportunity for families to take photos with Santa at his chalet.

Downtown La Porte Events is also partnering with the Salvation Army of La Porte County for this year’s celebration. The Salvation Army will host an iconic Red Kettle at the tree lighting, along with a toy and food drive to support local families during the holiday season.

Businesses, organizations and community groups interested in entering a float can complete the free application online at https://canva.link/xu1o1scxyxustpw.

The Santa Parade is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including American RENOLIT.