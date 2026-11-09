MICHIGAN CITY, IN. Looking for a holiday gift that’s personal, playful, and guaranteed to get a few laughs? The Michiana Humane Society has just the thing! Its delightfully creative fundraiser, Dollars 4 Doodles, is back for it’s seventh year and this time it’s bringing a little extra holiday magic to your gift-giving.

Here’s how it works: for a $25 donation, supporters submit a photo of their pet. In return, they’ll receive a one-of-a-kind doodle created by one of Michiana Humane Society’s volunteer doodlers. From charmingly silly sketches to surprisingly skillful renderings, every doodle is guaranteed to capture the spirit of your furry friend in a fun and unexpected way.

The timing couldn’t be better. A custom pet doodle makes a wonderfully unexpected Christmas gift for the pet lover who has everything. It’s personal, it’s memorable, and it’s a whole lot more fun than another pair of socks! Give one to a friend, surprise a family member, or keep the masterpiece for yourself. We won’t judge!

Once again, Michiana Humane Society is teaming up with local schools to invite student artists into the fun. “This fundraiser has always been a lighthearted way for the community to support our shelter,” said Heidi Treacy Tuthill, Development Director of Michiana Humane Society. “By partnering with local students, we’re not only raising critical funds for our shelter pets, we’re also celebrating young talent while giving students a unique way to support the cause.”

Every dollar raised supports Michiana Humane Society’s mission to give second chances to pets and the people who love them. Ready to turn your pet’s photo into a holiday surprise? Visit MichianaPets.org to participate. Pet photo submissions are open now through November 14th.

Get your holiday shopping off to a wonderful start, celebrate local student artists, and help shelter pets find their happily-ever-after. After all, the best gifts come with a little heart – and sometime a few extra whiskers!