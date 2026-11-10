Press release, Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte:

New community event highlights the impact of the Christmas Campaign and offers opportunities to volunteer, ring bells, and make a difference in La Porte County

La PORTE COUNTY, IN — The Salvation Army serving La Porte County invites community members to learn more about its annual Christmas Campaign and discover how they can make a difference through a new holiday season event, the Red Kettle Round Up.

The Red Kettle Round Up will take place on Monday, November 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army of La Porte, 3240 Monroe Street, La Porte. The event is free, open to the public, and will be an informal, drop-in opportunity for community members to connect with The Salvation Army and learn more about its holiday fundraising efforts. Refreshments will be served, including a festive hot chocolate bar. This will be an opportunity to meet Salvation Army staff and volunteers, take a tour of the building, learn about the impact of the Red Kettle Campaign, and discover ways they can help bring hope to local families this Christmas season. This event will focus on volunteer bell ringers, whose service helps make year-round assistance possible for local families. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and assist attendees with registering for bell-ringing shifts through The Salvation Army’s new online volunteer registration system.

“Our Christmas Campaign is the foundation that supports so many of our programs throughout the year,” said Major Dale Simmons, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army serving La Porte County. “While many people associate the Red Kettles with Christmas assistance, those funds also help provide critical support for our neighbors all year long. We are incredibly grateful for our volunteers, whose dedication makes this work possible. As we share our ‘Give With Joy’ message this season, we invite the community to join us in bringing hope to local families.”

With a countywide goal of raising $480,000, funds raised during The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign help support Christmas assistance, which serves approximately 2,000 local children with food and toys during the holiday season. Campaign proceeds also provide year-round support for local food pantries, free summer camp programs, community meals, the Weekend Backpack Feeding Program, case management services, and other essential programs that strengthen families throughout La Porte County.

Those interested in becoming volunteer bell ringers but unable to attend the Red Kettle Round Up may register online at salarmy.us/LaPorteBellRinger for La Porte shifts or salarmy.us/MichiganCityBellRinger for Michigan City shifts. Community members can also contact The Salvation Army of La Porte at (219) 326-5342 or The Salvation Army of Michigan City at (219) 874-6885 for additional information.