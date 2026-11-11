Select Indiana State Park properties will close temporarily for controlled deer management hunts next week.

Each hunt runs two days. The first hunt is Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17. The second is Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1. The participating state park properties will close to the public on the evening before each of the two hunts.

“Deer hunts at our properties are important in managing the deer population and its impact on habitat for native plants and wildlife,” said Anthony Sipes, natural resources manager for Indiana State Parks. “Each year, we evaluate which state park properties require a deer management hunt based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park.”

Participating state park properties are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area, Raccoon State Recreation Area and Trine State Recreation Area.

These state park properties will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt. All other Indiana state park properties will be open and operate under normal hours.

Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.

A full report on the 2024 deer management hunts is at https://www.in.gov/dA/7134500383/sp-deer-management-hunt-report-2024.pdf?language_id=1. The 2026 report will be available in spring 2027.

Information regarding 2027 state park deer management hunts, including online applications, will be available next summer at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The application deadline is usually mid-September of the year in which the hunts are to take place.