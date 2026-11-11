ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed a murder charge and felony firearm enhancement against 36-year-old Terell Howard of South Bend on Monday, Nov. 9.

Howard is accused of killing 34-year-old Jeffrey Sheppard of South Bend in a shooting early in the morning on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Howard was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and ordered held without bond.

According to the St. Joseph Prosecutor’s Office, the sentencing range for a murder conviction is 45-65 years and felony firearm enhancement could add 8-20 years in prison.

(Photo source: St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office)