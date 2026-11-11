When our nation was being founded, Ben Franklin was asked by the crowd after the Constitutional Convention, “What type of government did you give us?”

Franklin responded, “A republic, IF you can keep it!” He knew that, in order for our newborn country to survive, it would require an educated populace.

The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) did their part in “keeping the republic” by conducting debates on the critical issues facing Americans as they go to the polls for the Midterm Elections. On the local level, the students have a vested interest in the election, as a referendum for the funding of Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) was also on the ballot.

“Elections have consequences,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Besides the national issues, the cadets realize that being an informed voter can directly affect them, as the quality of their education has a direct bearing on their future.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, emphasized the solid academic curriculum taught in the JROTC. “Our extracurriculars like our Raider and Drill teams, along with our community service, are what most people notice. But the units that we teach are aimed at developing cadets to be strong, involved citizens.”

The cadets will continue to support MCHS by providing Color Guards at all home football and basketball games, conducting the Veterans Day ceremony with the Band and Choir, and the One City One Sound Holiday concert.

They will also participate in numerous ceremonies honoring veterans and lead the Michigan City Festival of Lights parade.

MCHS will be hosting a military drill competition on November 14. Schools from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Romeoville, and Portage will attend.

An important day for the JROTC is when they deliver presentations at Barker and Krueger Middle Schools prior to the 8th graders scheduling their courses for the next school year. The JROTC has minimum enrollment requirements to maintain the program at MCHS.