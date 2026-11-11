The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County is announcing that the Portage compost site will reopen for Porter County residents only, at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

“We are checking ID’s and documenting the names + addresses from those who drop-off materials at all of our compost sites,” Porter County recycle said on their Facebook page.

“You’re able to take your branches, brush, and leaves to any of the three Compost Sites if you are a Porter County Resident.”

The Three Compost Sites Locations and Hours are:

Valparaiso Compost Site – 2150 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. IN 46385

OPEN MON-SAT 8AM-4PM

Portage Compost Site – 6451 US Highway 12, Portage, IN 46368

OPEN MON-SAT 8AM-4PM

Boone Grove Compost Site – 546 S 400 W, Valparaiso, IN 46385

OPEN MON-SAT 8AM-4PM

Porter County Recycle says those with questions can comment on their Facebook page.

(Image source: Recycle Porter County / Facebook)