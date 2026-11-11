𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 #𝟕 – 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐉𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐎𝐍-From the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK Page

Imagine, for a moment, leaving the comfort and peace of your home on a Friday morning. You are ready to wrap up the workweek, with a weekend ahead filled with plans of leisure and relaxation. Then, only miles away, everything changes. Suddenly, you find yourself unable to return home for 173 days.

173 days filled with prayers, uncertainty, mixed emotions, blood, sweat, and tears.

Deputy Jonathon Samuelson has endured the unimaginable. Yet, through it all, he continues to push forward, work toward his goals, and check off accomplishments that once seemed so far away.

Today, however, is a day to celebrate!

Deputy Samuelson was officially discharged from the world-renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in downtown Chicago. His time at Shirley Ryan has been instrumental in his recovery. Each day, his medical team challenged him, pushed him to his limits, and worked toward a carefully developed plan to help him regain strength and independence.

Sincere appreciation is extended to the incredible medical professionals at Shirley Ryan who cared for Jon. Their expertise, encouragement, and genuine compassion made a lasting impression on both Jon and Quinn. They weren’t simply providing medical care; they were invested in Jon’s journey.

Along the way, Jon also developed some incredible friendships. He listened to others’ stories, shared his own, and exchanged words of encouragement with fellow patients throughout “The Lab.” Those connections and shared experiences became another meaningful part of his journey.

Now, the scenery changes!

Jon has returned to La Porte County. His recovery is far from over, as he will continue to attend several-hour long intensive outpatient therapy sessions at Shirley Ryan three days a week. The days ahead will undoubtedly be long, challenging, and exhausting. But Jon is ready to take on this next chapter, one day and one accomplishment at a time.

Jon and Quinn remain incredibly grateful for the continued prayers, encouragement, generosity, and support they have received. After spending so much time in Chicago, they are certainly ready for a change of scenery and, more importantly, their return to La Porte County.

173 days away…countless challenges overcome…and another milestone worth celebrating.