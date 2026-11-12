Six-time state champion coach returns to program where he began his varsity career

LA PORTE, Ind. (Nov. 10, 2026) – La Porte High School has named Troy Campbell its new varsity

girls’ volleyball head coach. The La Porte Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees

approved his appointment at its Monday night meeting. Campbell will lead the Slicers beginning

with the 2027 season.

Campbell brings more than three decades of coaching experience at the high school, club, and

college levels, including nine seasons as head women’s volleyball coach at Concordia University

Chicago, where he directed recruiting, staffing, scheduling, and budget for the program, and his

teams earned the highest team GPA at the university each year.

Before moving to the college ranks, he built a record of success in Northwest Indiana as head

coach at Marquette Catholic High School, leading the team to six consecutive state

championships from 2004 to 2009. He was named Indiana State Coach of the Year and is an

eight-time News Dispatch Area Coach of the Year. He also spent nearly two decades coaching

with the Dunes Volleyball Club, qualifying teams for AAU and USA Volleyball national

championships.

“Troy has spent his career building volleyball programs at every level, and what stood out to us

throughout the search was his focus on developing players, not just winning matches. He knows

this community, he knows Northwest Indiana volleyball, and he has a clear vision for where he

wants to take our program. We’re excited for our student-athletes to get to work with him,” said

Steve Santana, La Porte High School athletic director.

The appointment is a homecoming of sorts. Campbell served as a varsity assistant coach at La

Porte High School early in his career and later spent nine years as an officer with the La Porte

Police Department. A Westville High School graduate, he helped his team win back-to-back state

championships as a player, earning tournament MVP honors both years, before playing

collegiately at IPFW. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Purdue

University.