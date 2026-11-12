Six-time state champion coach returns to program where he began his varsity career
LA PORTE, Ind. (Nov. 10, 2026) – La Porte High School has named Troy Campbell its new varsity
girls’ volleyball head coach. The La Porte Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees
approved his appointment at its Monday night meeting. Campbell will lead the Slicers beginning
with the 2027 season.
Campbell brings more than three decades of coaching experience at the high school, club, and
college levels, including nine seasons as head women’s volleyball coach at Concordia University
Chicago, where he directed recruiting, staffing, scheduling, and budget for the program, and his
teams earned the highest team GPA at the university each year.
Before moving to the college ranks, he built a record of success in Northwest Indiana as head
coach at Marquette Catholic High School, leading the team to six consecutive state
championships from 2004 to 2009. He was named Indiana State Coach of the Year and is an
eight-time News Dispatch Area Coach of the Year. He also spent nearly two decades coaching
with the Dunes Volleyball Club, qualifying teams for AAU and USA Volleyball national
championships.
“Troy has spent his career building volleyball programs at every level, and what stood out to us
throughout the search was his focus on developing players, not just winning matches. He knows
this community, he knows Northwest Indiana volleyball, and he has a clear vision for where he
wants to take our program. We’re excited for our student-athletes to get to work with him,” said
Steve Santana, La Porte High School athletic director.
The appointment is a homecoming of sorts. Campbell served as a varsity assistant coach at La
Porte High School early in his career and later spent nine years as an officer with the La Porte
Police Department. A Westville High School graduate, he helped his team win back-to-back state
championships as a player, earning tournament MVP honors both years, before playing
collegiately at IPFW. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Purdue
University.