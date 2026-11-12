Today Showers. High near 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain showers before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.