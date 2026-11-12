MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host a free curator talk for its newest exhibition, “UNREAL” on Saturday, November 21, at 11:30 a.m. (Central).

The public is invited to join LCA’s curator, Whitney Bradshaw, as she takes you through the “UNREAL” artworks on display. Learn about the artists, their artwork, inspiration and process. You can ask questions and join the lively discussion.

“UNREAL” brings together five Midwestern artists — Anthony Adcock, Cindy Bernhard, Chris Cosnowski, Renee McGinnis and Ari Norris — who employ illusion, hyperrealism, trompe l’oeil (deceive the eye), humor, art historical references and extraordinary craftsmanship to examine the unstable boundary between what we see and what we believe. Their works invite us to look more closely, not only at the art objects before us, but at the assumptions, desires, fears and systems that shape our understanding of reality.

Free gallery tours are available for small groups and organizations. To schedule a docent-led tour, contact Janet Bloch at jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org. To schedule a youth tour, contact Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing director, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.