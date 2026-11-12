Michigan City High School (MCHS) Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC ) Cadet Sergeant Sophia Williams earned the Rotary Club of Michigan City’s Service Above Self Award on Thursday, November 5. Williams has already done over 100 hours of community service in her two years of high school, helping organizations such as the Salvation Army, the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Williams has participated in over 50 patriotic events across Michigan City. She is an outstanding student, earning a 4.0 grade point average her freshman year, and is on her way to replicating that record this year.

Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor, presented her at the awards ceremony held at the AK Smith Center. McGrath stated that above all of her accomplishments, “she is a good person who lives the Golden Rule, is a model for her fellow students, and is the type of student who motivates teachers to strive for excellence to teach students like her.”

Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted that Williams utilizes her diverse talents to the fullest. “Whether it be competing on our Drill and Raider teams, participating in a patriotic event, or helping at a food pantry, Cadet Sergeant Williams puts forth a 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time.”

MCHS honored all veterans at their Veterans Day Ceremony yesterday, in the school gym. The MCHS Military Drill Team will host a meet on Saturday, November 14, with schools from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Romeoville, Portage, and Merrillville competing. The event is free and open to the public.