Today Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.