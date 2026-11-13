Mike Cronin & Friends are bringing stand up comedy to The Back Room Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City this Saturday night at 7pm! Featuring comedian Mark Darden, guest Chelsea Snedden and your host Cameron Beisel! In addition to headlining clubs all over, Mike Cronin regularly opens for the likes of Tom Segura and Chad Daniels. His first album, “Hot For Too Long”, debuted at #5 on the iTunes comedy charts. Nobody’s gonna make you laugh harder than Big Poppa Red!! 21+ Only • $15 Cover Doors 6:30 • Show 7:00 Tickets are LIVE at burnembrewing.com/event/comedynight