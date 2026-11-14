Open to the Public -Join THE EDCMC for the Tailwind Business Park Groundbreaking Event on Thursday, November 19th, 2026 at 3:00pm. The site has no physical address yet, join us on Cleveland Ave, behind the Movie Theater. Parking is available at the movie theater.
This event will bring together city officials, business and community partners, for an opportunity to connect, celebrate achievements, and the future development of our community.
Tailwind Business Park includes a new public roadway and flex/industrial business park buildings totaling approximately 132,000 square feet. #wims #whfb #michigancity