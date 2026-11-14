The Town of Chesterton recently announced that inclement weather has prompted Indiana America Water Compay contractor H&G Underground Utilities LLC to postpone its work on Wagner Road until Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17.
H&G will be closing a single lane on Wagner Road between Lincoln and Franklin streets for the installation of a new water service lateral and meter pits for a residence on Wagner Road.
The Town of Chesterton said the work requires a 6′ x 12′ cut in Wager Road, which is scheduled to be re-paved the next day.