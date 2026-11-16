CROWN POINT, Ind. – Cardiac Electrophysiologist Majd Jazaerly, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Jazaerly earned his medical degree from Xavier University School of Medicine Aruba in Oranjestad, Aruba. He was chief resident during his internal medicine residency at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla.

Dr. Jazaerly was chief fellow during his fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at JFK Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. and completed an additional fellowship in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

His clinical interests include management of complex atrial and ventricular arrhythmias; management of pacemakers and defibrillators and implant leadless and left atrial appendage closure devices.

In addition to English, Dr. Jazaerly also speaks Arabic.

Dr. Jazaerly is accepting new patients for in-person visits at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point, 12750 Saint Francis Drive, Suite 320.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 662-0077.