Get ready for the return of the original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, on Friday, December 18, at the Civic Auditorium. For four decades, Hotel California has been recreating the sound of this legendary ’70s band and thrilling audiences all over the world.
The band’s show has evolved into a masterful celebration of the Eagles’ music. One of the most game-changing song catalogs in the history of rock ’n’ roll is performed to perfection before your eyes and ears.
Get your tickets today! Floor options start at $30 per person, Balcony seats just $25. Purchase tickets at https://ticketscandy.com/…/hotel-california-the…. Tickets also available at the Civic Auditorium Office. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7. #Eagles #70sRock #HotelCalifornia #CivicRocks