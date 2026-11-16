Jasper County – On Saturday, Nov. 14, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-65 near the 209-mile marker.

First responders arrived and located a gray Ford passenger vehicle in the west ditch with severe rear-end and driver’s-side damage. A female driver and juvenile passenger were trapped inside and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

At the same time, first responders were attempting to extinguish a fire involving a Dodge Sprinter van that had crashed into a semi-trailer that was jackknifed across all lanes of southbound I-65. An abandoned box truck was also located approximately one-half mile south of the primary crash scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor/trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane when it rear-ended a gray 2014 Ford passenger vehicle. The impact caused severe damage to the Ford, forcing it into the ditch. The semi then struck a box truck before jackknifing and colliding with the median cable barrier. The semi came to rest blocking all lanes and shoulders of southbound I-65.

A Dodge Sprinter van traveling southbound then struck the rear portion of the semi-trailer. The impact trapped the van’s driver inside the vehicle. Several motorists stopped and attempted to extinguish the flames and rescue the driver; however, their efforts were unsuccessful. The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford and the juvenile passenger were both transported by medical helicopter for emergency treatment, with one flown to Indianapolis and the other to Chicago. The driver of the box truck abandoned the vehicle and could not be located at the scene. The driver’s identity and condition remain unknown at this time. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

As required by Indiana law, drivers involved in injury or fatal crashes must submit to chemical testing. The driver of the semi, Awot G. Kahsay, 27, from Dallas, TX, refused to submit to chemical tests. As a result, investigators obtained a search warrant for a blood draw from a Jasper County judge. The warrant was executed at Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer, and the results are pending.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction personnel responded to the scene and are assisting with the investigation. Upon completion, the investigation will be submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of any potential criminal charges.

Southbound I-65 was closed for approximately six hours while investigators processed the scene and crews removed damaged vehicles.

This investigation remains ongoing. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

PHOTO AND STORY CREDIT FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE LOWELL FACEBOOK PAGE