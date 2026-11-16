The Michigan City Police Department recently recognized four of their newest officers, who successfully graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Graduating officers were:
Probationary Officer Ahron Cohen
Probationary Officer Reece Echarry
Probationary Officer Stephanie Gonzales
Probationary Officer Shane Weaver
“Over the past 16 weeks, these officers have completed an intensive training program designed to prepare them for the challenges and responsibilities of a career in law enforcement,” MCPD said on their Facebook page. “Their hard work, determination, and commitment to the profession have brought them to this important milestone.”
“While their academy training is complete, their journey is just beginning. Over the next several months, they will continue developing their skills and gaining valuable hands-on experience as they complete the remainder of MCPD’s Field Training Program alongside experienced officers.”
(Photo credit: Michigan City Police Department / Facebook)