LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 61-year-old Valparaiso woman died after police said she struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday night.
Indiana State Police said the fatal crash occurred just after 9:50 p.m. near mile marker 41.8.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2022 Volkswagen SUV was traveling westbound in the right lane when it struck a deer. The Volkswagen veered to the left, striking the guardrail before coming to rest in the center median. The Volkswagen caught fire but was quickly extinguished by responding fire departments. The driver was transported to a local hospital due to her injuries and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The left lane of the Indiana Toll Road was closed for approximately an hour for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicle.