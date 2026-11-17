Michael Wayne Gonder, 67, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away
peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation for Michael will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026 at
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana
46360. Public recitation of the Rosary will begin at 3:45 pm, followed
by visitation from 4:00-8:00 pm, and from 8:30-9:15 am on Saturday. A
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November
21, 2026 at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1506 Washington
St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360, with Rev. Stephen Kosinski
officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Saint Stanislaus
Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stanislaus
Catholic Church Brick by Brick Capital Campaign
(ststanschurch.com/campaign) or the Right to Life of Northwest Indiana
(rtlnwi.org).
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.
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