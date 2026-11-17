Michael Wayne Gonder, 67, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away

peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for Michael will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026 at

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana

46360. Public recitation of the Rosary will begin at 3:45 pm, followed

by visitation from 4:00-8:00 pm, and from 8:30-9:15 am on Saturday. A

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November

21, 2026 at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1506 Washington

St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360, with Rev. Stephen Kosinski

officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Saint Stanislaus

Cemetery.