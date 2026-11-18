SOUTH BEND – On November 3, 2026, Carlos Velez-Angulo, 40 years old, an illegal alien from Ecuador, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and one kilogram or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred. Velez-Angulo was sentenced to 57 months in prison. According to documents in the case, officers pulled over Velez-Angulo as he was driving a rental car from the Chicago area east through Indiana on the I-80 toll road. Officers searched the rental car and found a brick of fentanyl and a brick of heroin weighing approximately one kilogram each. “For nearly two decades, Carlos Velez-Angulo unlawfully remained in our country before attempting to flood Northern Indiana with lethal quantities of fentanyl and heroin,” said United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred. “Transporting a kilogram of fentanyl and a kilogram of heroin along our toll road—and then fleeing from law enforcement when stopped—demonstrated a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law. These dangerous drugs are meant to poison our neighborhoods, destroy families, and sow chaos throughout our communities. Thanks to the swift response and relentless pursuit by our law enforcement partners, this trafficker was captured, pled guilty, and is now facing the consequences of his crimes in federal prison.” This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the DEA North Central Laboratory, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, and the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lydia T. Lucius.