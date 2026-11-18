In his remarks at a Veterans Day Ceremony, President John Kennedy once stated, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

One of the objectives of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Veterans Day ceremony was to motivate the students to emulate the honor, courage, and commitment that veterans have demonstrated in their service to our Nation. The ceremony was conducted by the MCHS Band, Choir, and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC). It was a modified military parade that included the march-on of troops, a demonstration of armed exhibition drill, and pass-in-review. This was in addition to the singing of the National Anthem, the playing of the Armed Forces Medley, and the rendition of Echo Taps.

Guest Speaker State Senator Rodney Pol shared an inspiring speech. In addition to the students, the ceremony was attended by many local veterans.

“Our students demonstrated great musical and military skills in the conduct of this ceremony,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “They truly recognize the importance of honoring those who serve our country.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, also stated how respectful the students in attendance were and how that added to the dignity of the ceremony. “It is a great tribute to our student body that today, with less than one percent of our population serving in the military, our students recognize that our freedom must be protected or we will lose it.” Earlier that day, the JROTC also conducted a ceremony earlier that day at The Elms senior living community.

The JROTC will host a military drill competition this Saturday, November 14, in the high school gym. Schools from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Portage, Merrillville, and Romeoville will compete. The cadets will continue to support Michigan City Area Schools, including Color Guards for all home basketball games and the One City One Sound concert on December 11. They will also continue to support the community at events such as the Salvation Army food drive on December 19 and leading the City of Michigan City’s Festival of Lights parade.