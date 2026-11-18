MCHS Student Government and National Honor Society spearheading major food and book collection effort

Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) is inviting students, staff, families, and community members to participate in its annual Food and Book Drive. The districtwide collection supports local families in need this holiday season. It will run December 1-18 and conclude with a community drive-through donation event on Saturday, December 19, at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, located at 1201 Franklin Street.

Organized by the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Student Government, the Food Drive has become an annual tradition of giving back to the Michigan City community. Last year, the effort collected more than two tons of canned goods and other non-perishable food items for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. We hope to build on that success and challenge our record-breaking collection in 2023, when 17,352.4 pounds (approximately 8.7 tons) of food were donated.

MCAS is collecting non-perishable food items, including canned goods, along with personal hygiene products and baby supplies. These donations will benefit The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s food pantry. All food items must be in family-size containers or smaller and cannot be expired. When possible, donors should clearly mark the expiration month and year on food containers and pack donations in bags or boxes that one person can safely lift.

Community members may drop off donations at any MCAS school building or district building from December 1 through December 18. The collection will conclude with a community drive-through event on Saturday, December 19, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Donors should enter from Washington Street using the pantry driveway, where MCHS students and staff volunteers will collect donations directly from vehicles. Monetary donations benefiting The Salvation Army will also be accepted.

“Our community really steps up and helps take care of each other, and we want to be part of giving back and making a difference,” said MCHS Student Government President Batoul Achy. “This is why we are continuing the tradition of hosting this food drive at a time when people need it most.”

The annual food drive also includes a friendly competition among our schools. Throughout the collection period, schools will collect donations in hopes of earning the traveling Food Drive Trophy. Community members participating in the December 19 Drive-Through event can also designate an MCAS school to receive credit for the weight of their food donations. After totals are adjusted for school enrollment, the school collecting the most food will receive the trophy and, new this year, the Traveling Spirit Stick.

In conjunction with the Food Drive, the MCHS National Honor Society is coordinating its annual “Operation Bookworm” collection. New or gently used books for children and teens will be accepted at any MCAS building throughout the collection period. The Salvation Army will distribute donated books to local families during the holiday season.

“We encourage our community to participate in this annual tradition of giving and support local families this holiday season,” said MCHS Student Government President Batoul Achy.

For more information about MCAS and school building locations, visit EducateMC.net.