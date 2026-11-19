Franciscan Health is hosting multiple Bingo & Beyond events in December aimed at helping attendees learn wellness strategies while having a little fun.

Bingo & Beyond blends a fun afternoon of bingo with practical tools and information to support mental, emotional and overall well-being. The event will feature several rounds of bingo with small fun prizes along with information on mindfulness, stress reduction, resilience, coping skills and other health and wellness education.

Food, refreshments and bingo supplies will be provided.

The first Bingo & Beyond is scheduled to take place from 12-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Franciscan Hammond Clinic’s third floor training room, located at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster. The event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required by Nov. 27. More information and registration is available online at https://fran.care/bingo.

A second event is scheduled to take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana-Cedar Lake, located at 13000 Fairbanks St. in Cedar Lake. The event is free but space is limited and pre-registration is required by Dec. 7. More information and registration is available online at https://fran.care/clbingo.

A third event is scheduled to take place from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 in the lower level meeting room B at the Lake County Public Library, located at 1919 81st Ave. in Merrillville. The event is free but space is limited and pre-registration is required by Dec. 8 online at https://fran.care/lcpl_bingo.

Another event is also scheduled to take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana-Hammond, located at 5840 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. The event is free but space is limited and pre-registration is required by Dec. 14. More information and registration is available online at https://fran.care/hmdbingo.