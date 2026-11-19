VALPARAISO, Ind. — In recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Valparaiso Police Department is reminding residents about its Purple Envelope Program, a voluntary initiative designed to enhance communication between drivers with memory impairments and first responders.

The program includes a purple envelope, window sticker, and emergency contact card. According to the City of Valparaiso’s Facebook page, the window sticker discreetly alerts law enforcement and other first responders that the driver may have a memory impairment, helping officers tailor their communication and response. The purple envelope provides a convenient place to store important documents, while the contact card contains information for a trusted family member, caregiver, or friend who can be contacted if needed.

The City of Valparaiso says this program is intended for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other cognitive conditions who continue to drive independently. It may also be kept in a vehicle that an individual with a memory impairment regularly accesses or rides in, even if they no longer drive themselves.

The city says the initiative is designed to support the safety, independence and dignity of community members while giving first responders additional tools to better assist those with unique needs.

For more information about the Purple Envelope Program or to obtain a packet, stop by the Valparaiso Police Department or contact Police Social Worker Natalie Beare at 219-462-2135.

Packets are available free of charge and participation is voluntary.

Image source: Valparaiso Now (City of Valparaiso) / Facebook