CHESTERTON, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce invites the community to kick off the holiday season at its annual Hometown Holiday Celebration on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in downtown Chesterton. This beloved holiday tradition brings together festive activities, local shopping, and the highly anticipated Twilight Parade for a full day of holiday fun.

From breakfast with Mrs. Claus and horse-drawn wagon rides to holiday shopping, children’s activities, and the lighting of the town Christmas tree, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. The evening festivities will culminate with the Twilight Parade, featuring festive floats, holiday lights, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself!

2026 Hometown Holiday Schedule of Events:

7:00–10:00 AM: Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at George’s Gyros Spot, sponsored by the Chesterton-Porter Rotary

Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at George’s Gyros Spot, sponsored by the Chesterton-Porter Rotary 8:00 AM–2:00 PM: Hometown Holiday Market; select vendors staying until 5:00 PM

Hometown Holiday Market; select vendors staying until 10:00 AM–5:00 PM: Shop Small Saturday in the Downtown Business District

Shop Small Saturday in the Downtown Business District 10:00 AM–1:00 PM: Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides Downtown

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides Downtown 10:00 AM–2:00 PM: Kids’ Tree Decorating and Crafts

Kids’ Tree Decorating and Crafts 5:00 PM: Hot Cocoa with the Duneland Kiwanis

Hot Cocoa with the Duneland Kiwanis 5:00 PM: Park and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Park and Tree Lighting Ceremony 5:15 PM: Twilight Parade with Santa on Broadway

Twilight Parade with Santa on Broadway AFTER PARADE: Visit with Santa in the Park

The Twilight Parade will step off at 5:15 p.m. from the YMCA Healthy Living Campus, traveling through downtown Chesterton along Broadway. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the downtown festivities, and find a spot along the parade route to take in the holiday magic.

The Duneland Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to the Town of Chesterton, including the Police, Fire, Parks, and Street Departments, for their continued partnership and dedication. The collaboration between these departments and the Chamber is what makes this annual community tradition possible.

The Chamber also recognizes the generous businesses and organizations whose sponsorships help bring Hometown Holiday to life each year.

2026 Hometown Holiday Sponsors:

1st Source Bank – Chesterton, Arrested Sounds, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Centier Bank – Chesterton South Branch, Chesterton Physical Therapy, Cleveland-Cliffs, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Everwise, Family Express, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Graff Auto Campus, Hopkins Ace Hardware, Horizon Bank, Kenwal Steel, McColly Real Estate, NIPSCO Public Affairs, NITCO, Porter Bank, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Thrivent Financial, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes Inc., and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

For more information about Hometown Holiday, visit www.dunelandchamber.org or call the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513.