Michigan City – As Hoosiers prepare for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, Michigan City Police Department is

partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to increase traffic enforcement as part of the annual Safe

Family Travel enforcement campaign, supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Through the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), an ICJI initiative that provides federal

funding for local traffic safety enforcement, officers will work overtime patrols beginning November 18 and through

December 31, 2026, targeting impaired driving and seat belt violations.

“The holiday season is a time for family, friends, and celebration, and our goal is to make sure every Hoosier gets

home safely,” said Captain Greg Jesse. “Whether you’re traveling across the state or across town, buckle up, drive

sober, and plan ahead for a safe ride home. Those simple choices save lives and help make this holiday season safer

for everyone.”

Seat belts remain the most effective defense against injury or death in a crash. Despite national seat belt use

exceeding 91% in 2025, nearly half of occupants killed in crashes were unrestrained, according to NHTSA. Drivers

should make sure every passenger is properly restrained before beginning any trip, regardless of distance.

Michigan City Police Department is also urging drivers to never get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol,

illegal drugs, or medications that affect the ability to drive safely. Impairment can slow reaction times, reduce

judgment, and put everyone on the road at risk. In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, and motorists can be arrested at any level if an officer determines they are impaired.

“Too many lives are lost each year because of preventable choices,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of

ICJI. “Through education and high-visibility enforcement, we’re working with our law enforcement partners to

encourage safer decisions and protect Hoosier families.”

Before traveling or celebrating, officials encourage motorists to:

• Buckle up on every trip.

• Plan a sober ride before consuming alcohol or other impairing substances.

• Use a designated driver, rideshare, taxi, or other sober transportation options.

• Never allow a friend or family member to drive while impaired – no matter the circumstances.

• Report suspected impaired drivers to your local law enforcement or call 911.

The Safe Family Travel enforcement effort is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and

administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. For more information about traffic safety programs and

resources, visit NHTSA.gov or IN.gov/CJI/Traffic-Safety.