Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City TREE LIGHTING and SANTA this weekend
What: Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 3–5 PM CT
Where: Courtyard in front of the Information Center; Tree Lighting at the large tree in the center courtyard
Celebrate the start of the holiday season as Santa arrives at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets to light the giant Holiday Tree! From 3 to 5 PM, enjoy a festive afternoon featuring a live reindeer, Those Funny Little People that always get the crowd laughing, and Santa!
As the sun sets, gather in the center courtyard for our Tree Lighting Ceremony and watch the big tree sparkle to life. This free, family-friendly event is open to children of all ages. Come experience the holiday magic with us! #wims #whfb #michigancity