MUNSTER, Ind. – Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is hosting a holiday party to help cancer survivors celebrate the season and their triumph over the disease.

A December to Remember will feature a hot cocoa bar, cookies to decorate and take home and a special visit from the Grinch. Attendees are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win a fun prize.

Survivors may bring one guest. The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required.

Attendees can choose from two sessions, from 1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster in the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center, located at 757 45th Ave. in Suite 202.

To register, please contact Kyla Krzeminski at Kyla.Krzeminski@FranciscanAlliance.org or (219) 228-1263 and specify the preferred session.