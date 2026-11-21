WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) sent a letter to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman expressing strong support for Indiana’s proposal to host the United States Space Academy, a proposed NASA-supported federal academy that will educate the next generation of American leaders in space.

In the letter, the senators highlighted Indiana’s longstanding contributions to America’s space program, its leading research institutions, and its growing defense manufacturing sectors.

“American leadership in space is critical to our national security. As our adversaries invest in capabilities intended to challenge the United States, we must ensure our country has the scientists, engineers, and military and civilian leaders necessary to maintain our advantage,” the senators wrote.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun submitted the state’s bid to host the brand-new United States Space Academy earlier this week. The state’s proposal includes a partnership among Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, and Ivy Tech Community College to support the Academy’s academic workforce development needs.

The Space Academy, established by Presidential Commission in August 2026, is expected to welcome its first class of 300 cadets in fall 2028 and grow to 1,200 students by 2031. Officials anticipate this number could eventually reach 4,000 or more, with graduates expected to go into the Space Force, to NASA or the civilian sector.

We write in strong support of the State of Indiana’s response to NASA’s Request for Information regarding the establishment of the United States Space Academy.

American leadership in space is critical to our national security. As our adversaries invest in capabilities intended to challenge the United States, we must ensure our country has the scientists, engineers, and military and civilian leaders necessary to maintain our advantage. President Trump’s vision for the United States Space Academy recognizes that our future success in space will depend as much on developing talented Americans as it will on advancing new technologies.

Indiana has a long history of contributing to America’s space program, from the earliest days of NASA through today’s missions. Our state is home to leading research universities, major defense installations, advanced manufacturers, and companies developing technologies important to our national security.

We are particularly encouraged by the leadership and collaboration among Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, and Ivy Tech Community College. These institutions have come together to address the Academy’s immediate academic needs while also developing an additional approach to producing more of the highly skilled Americans NASA and the Department of War will need in the years ahead. This partnership demonstrates Indiana’s ability to bring together its academic resources to address a national challenge. All of these institutions are led by Presidents who support their institutions’ engagement with our national security and defense apparatus through research and workforce development. Particularly noteworthy, Purdue University announced this month that Retired Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria will be the next President of the University. His past role as Superintendent of the US Air Force Academy will bring familiarity to the role of the Academy, its operations, and end goals.

Indiana’s response also identifies multiple locations capable of supporting the Academy and its long-term growth. Each offers access to academic, military, research, and industry assets that can contribute to the Academy’s success.

As Indiana’s United States Senators, we have worked closely with Governor Braun, our congressional delegation, and leaders across the state to strengthen Indiana’s role in our national defense. Our work to advance unmanned systems, military testing, microelectronics, and defense manufacturing reflects a shared commitment to ensuring Indiana continues to contribute to America’s military readiness and technological superiority. The United States Space Academy would build on that work while helping prepare the next generation of Americans to serve our country.

We strongly support Indiana’s response and respectfully urge you to give it full and fair consideration. We stand ready to work with NASA, the Administration, and our state partners to support this important national mission.