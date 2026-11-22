FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DOWNTOWN LA PORTE, IN – A sweet holiday tradition is returning to Downtown La Porte next month, according to Downtown La Porte Events Coordinator Lindsay Kneifel.

The Downtown Cookie Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Collectors Tins for the holiday event will go on sale Monday, Nov. 23. A fan-favorite holiday tradition, Kneifel says the Cookie Walk is a fun way to make holiday memories while supporting the local businesses that make Downtown La Porte special.

“We love seeing our downtown come alive during the holiday season, and events like the Cookie Walk give people another reason to visit, explore and discover the businesses right here in our community,” said Kneifel. “We hope everyone will come out, enjoy a few treats and make a day of shopping local.”

Collectors Tins will go on sale Monday, Nov. 23, and can be purchased for $15 at the following locations:

• Thode Floral

• Giggles Boutique

• Hot Spot Cafe

A limited number of tins will also be available for purchase the morning of the event at Plaza 618. Tins are limited, so participants are encouraged to purchase theirs in advance.

A list of participating businesses will be announced closer to the event. For the latest details and updates, follow Downtown La Porte Events on Facebook.