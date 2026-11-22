MICHIGAN CITY – Three local accounting firms will compete in a friendly bell-ringing challenge on Tuesday, November 24 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm to support The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Applegate & Company, CLH CPAs, and CBIZ will each staff a kettle location as part of this year’s “Battle of the Beancounters.”

During the competition, each firm will ring at a different location in the community. Applegate & Company will be collecting donations at Al’s Supermarket on Karwick Plaza, CLH CPAs & Consultants will be stationed at the south door of Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street, and CBIZ will be greeting donors at Hobby Lobby. In addition to their in-person kettles, each firm also has a Virtual Red Kettle link where supporters can donate online to help their favorite team take the lead. Applegate & Company’s link is donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/ApplegateCPA, CLH CPAs’ link is donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/CLHCPAs and CBIZ’s link is donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/CBIZinc.

While the competition is fun and friendly, the impact is significant. Funds raised through the Red Kettles support hundreds of local families with Christmas assistance and help sustain year-round services including The Salvation Army’s food pantry, diaper bank, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, free clothing room, spiritual care, and case management.

“We are so grateful to these firms for bringing such creative, outside-the-box thinking to our Red Kettle Campaign every year,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City with her husband, Major Dale Simmons. “These funds are critical, not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire year as we work to support families who rely on us for food, emergency assistance, and hope. This friendly competition will ultimately benefit the real winners: the people of Michigan City.”

The event holds special meaning for Applegate & Company, as Paul and Sharon Applegate and their family previously served as Christmas Campaign Chairs for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Paul Applegate, who helped organize the Battle of the Beancounters with fellow accounting firms, shared, “As a past Christmas Campaign Chairman, I am honored to organize the Battle of the Bean Counters. This event provides a friendly competition between the local CPA firms and helps the fundraising efforts of the Salvation Army. My hope is that other professionals such as attorneys, financial planners, and dentists will organize a similar event. The need for The Salvation Army has never been greater.”

The community is invited to visit any of the participating kettles on November 24 or donate online to support their favorite “Beancounter” team. Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer still have time to sign up at salarmy.us/MichiganCityBellRinger or salarmy.us/LaPorteBellRinger. Red Kettles will remain out in the community through Christmas Eve. For more information about volunteering, donating, or accessing services, please contact The Salvation Army of Michigan City at (219) 874-6885 or The Salvation Army of La Porte at (219) 326-5342.