Article by Michigan City Area Schools:

Military drill is an important unit taught in all Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) programs. It instills discipline, instantaneous obedience to orders, and confidence in the cadet commanding the unit. Many branch JROTCs have teams that compete in the various aspects of military drill. Michigan City High School (MCHS) hosted a drill meet on Saturday, November 14. Schools from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, Portage, Merrillville, and Romeoville, representing the Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force, competed. The meet was judged by the cadets from the University of Illinois Chicago ROTC.

“Our cadets continued the tradition of hosting a well-organized drill meet,” said MCHS Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “There are many logistical and financial considerations that must be met to pull off a successful meet. Our cadets upheld Michigan City’s high standard of running a tight competition. That’s why schools are willing to travel long distances to compete here.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted how the MCHS cadets were able to handle the multiple tasks that they were given over the last few weeks. “Besides our usual support of the community, our cadets supported ceremonies in conjunction with the Marine Corps birthday and Veterans Day. A ceremony was held at our school for the latter, which we conducted with the MCHS Band and Choir.”

Using a military analogy, the MCHS cadets will not “take the pack off” until the winter break. They will continue to support community agencies like the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, the Salvation Army, and the City of Michigan City Festival of Lights parade, which they will lead. Cadets will also continue to support MCHS athletics by providing color guard for all home basketball games as well as helping with the One City One Sound holiday concert.