Michigan City, IN –Bundle up, gather with family and friends, and join us outdoors in the Barker Mansion Courtyard Garden for a new holiday tradition as we gather around the Christmas tree and brighten the season together.

Doors open at 5:00 PM, when guests are invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of the beautifully decorated mansion, featuring stunning Christmas trees and festive holiday décor throughout every room.

6:30 PM Gather outside for the lighting of the Barker Mansion Christmas Tree as we welcome a special guest from the North Pole to help usher in the spirit of the season. The evening concludes with a joyful community Christmas Sing-A-Long, filling the air with beloved holiday classics.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is included with your Barker Mansion general admission, making it the perfect way to experience the beauty of the mansion and the joy of the holiday season in one unforgettable evening.

About The Barker Mansion Built in 1857 and expanded during the Gilded Age, The Barker Mansion was home to railroad industrialist John H. Barker and his family. Today, the mansion preserves and shares the stories of Michigan City’s rich cultural and industrial heritage through tours, exhibits, educational programs, weddings and rentals.