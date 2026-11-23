DYER, Ind. – Board-certified psychiatrist Mohammed Mohsin, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Dyer.

Dr. Mohsin earned his medical degree from Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. He completed his residency in psychiatry at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, Ill.

His clinical interests include treatment-resistant depression, bipolar and other mood disorders, anxiety disorders and psychotic disorders.

Dr. Mohsin is accepting new patients for in-person and virtual visits at Behavioral Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St. Suite 3DA. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mohsin, please call (219) 322-5747.