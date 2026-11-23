New Carlisle, IN. – A public information meeting is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 1 to share an update on the INDOT Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study examining corridor needs on State Road 2 in northern Indiana.

ProPEL S.R. 2 Public Meeting | Tuesday, Dec. 1

New Prairie High School

5333 N. Cougar Rd. New Carlisle, IN

Doors open at 5 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. ET

Attendees should enter through the main door at the high school (Door S1). The meeting will begin with an open house, followed by a presentation at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to hear study progress, share input on the Draft Purpose and Need Statement, and have one-on-one conversations with the Study Team.

The purpose and need establishes the reason a study is proposed and sets the foundation for the development and evaluation of potential solutions. The statement identifies specific transportation needs to be addressed and describes the specific desired outcomes (purposes).

In advance of the meeting, the Draft Purpose and Need Statement and supporting documents can be reviewed on the study website . Comments on the purpose and need will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2026.

needs purposes Safety concerns along S.R. 2 Improve safety along S.R. 2 within the study corridor. Safety concerns at intersections with S.R. 2 Ability to access S.R. 2 Improve intersection mobility. Cross-highway connectivity Operational issues at intersections across the study area Improve traffic operations by reducing delays at unsignalized intersections.

In accordance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-2.9, INDOT offers livestreams of all public meetings. The livestream can be accessed via the following link: bit.ly/SR2DECMTG. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will also be linked to the study webpage. The recording will be available online for at least 90 days.

With advance notice, INDOT can provide special accommodations for persons with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print.

Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.