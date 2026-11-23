NORTHWEST INDIANA – Franciscan breast cancer patients across Northwest Indiana will be able to take home their own bells to commemorate the completion of their cancer treatments thanks to a donation from the Sons of Hiram Lodge #2.

The Hammond-based Masonic nonprofit organization donated 155 bells for breast cancer patients in Franciscan cancer centers in Crown Point, Michigan City and Munster during a recent visit to the Franciscan Health Burrell Cancer Center in Crown Point.

Traditionally, cancer patients ring a bell in Franciscan cancer centers to mark the end of their radiation or chemotherapy treatments. Sons of Hiram Lodge #2 Worship Master Deon Williams of Lynwood, Ill., said he got the idea to provide bells for breast cancer patients to take home to commemorate the occasion and enlisted his fellow lodge members to help.

Williams said members spent hours at their kitchen tables cutting, folding and gluing pink breast cancer ribbons to the bells along with their Masonic symbol and a tag reading “Masonic and Ringing for a Cure.”

Sons of Hiram Lodge #2 Senior Warden Terry Smith of Chicago said he personally lost eight people close to him to cancer this past year alone.

“When Deon came to us with this concept, we all thought it was a grand idea,” Smith said. “We’ve all been impacted by cancer in some way.”

Williams reached out to Deborah Tatum, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana, who welcomed the donation.

“When the Lodge reached out with this idea to gift those completing their treatment with their own bell, I reached out to our cancer treatment locations, each of which jumped at the opportunity to receive bells,” Tatum said. “It’s such a special way to acknowledge the courage and resilience of our patients who complete their cancer treatments.”

Williams said he said he hopes the bells bring comfort and a bit of joy to patients.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about letting them know we care,” Williams said.

Williams said he hopes other lodges in the Region will be inspired by the project and take on bell creation and donation for those battling other cancers.

Catherine Allen, MBA, RTT, manager of radiation oncology at the Franciscan Health Burrell Cancer Center in Crown Point, said the donation supports Franciscan’s mission and values of compassionate concern and Christian stewardship.

“It helps give patients hope and lets them know there are people who truly care,” Allen said.