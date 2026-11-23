HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received $4.1 million in renewed federal funding that supports impactful outreach, coaching and college career exploration services for local middle and high school students through its TRIO Educational Talent Search programs.

Educational Talent Search is a federally designated TRIO program that helps first-generation and low-income students to discover their maximum potential and develop early pathways and goals to attend college.

PNW’s TRIO Educational Talent Search programs offer an extensive set of services to help middle and high school students realize their college and career goals, including academic and financial literacy training; career coaching and aptitude assessment; assistance for completing financial aid and college admissions applications; campus visits; workshops for parents and guardians, and more.

PNW’s TRIO Educational Talent Search program coordinators support eligible students in Lake, La Porte, Porter and Starke counties.

“This funding renewal provides us five more years of opportunity, access and possibilities for students who may not otherwise have the resources or guidance to navigate their educational and career journeys,” said Letise Jenkins, TRIO Director of Educational Talent Search based at PNW’s Hammond campus. “Our program is a source of encouragement, exposure, mentorship, accountability and a reminder that circumstances do not have to determine your future. We will continue investing in the next generation of scholars, leaders and changemakers while strengthening the educational pipeline within our communities.”

“This funding renewal is both an honor and a validation of the transformative work being accomplished through our partnerships with students, families, schools and communities,” said Steven Disney, TRIO Director of Educational Talent Search based at PNW’s Westville campus. “Together, we have created pathways to educational success that are changing lives. We are excited to continue building on these achievements while expanding our reach to serve even more students throughout Northwest Indiana.”

PNW is a proud partner and Champion-level institution of the FirstGen Forward Network, helping students advance their socioeconomic mobility through affordable education at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.

For more information about PNW’s Educational Opportunity Programs, visit pnw.edu/eop.