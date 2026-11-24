Check out some of the NEW HOLIDAY FUN at Jimmy John’s in Michigan City with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation FEAST at their two locations at 2323 E Michigan Blvd and 5340 Franklin St. ORDER ONLINE.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Feast includes: Turkey, Bacon, and Cranberry Mayo toasted sandwich, with a bag of stuffing chips, and a Christmas crunch cookie (looks like m&ms and peppermint). And it comes with a turtleneck dickie. STOP BY today. #wims #whfb Michigan City Jimmy John’s Frank Good